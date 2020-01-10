Richmond tourism, restaurant scene gets national rankings by New York Times, Yelp

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready for more tourists in town! Richmond just landed a spot on the New York Times list of top places to travel in 2020.
They’re calling Richmond a “dynamic cultural center” on the cutting edge of arts, food and recreation.
“We’ve been saying this for years of how cool our destination is and to have the NY Times to recognize that this week just validates what we been saying,” said President of Richmond Tourism, Jack Berry.
To start 2020, the New York Times released its top 52 places to travel and they ranked Richmond at number 39.
“Some of the highlights of 2020, of course, starts with the Wiley statue down at the Museum of Fine Arts, the VA Capital Bike Trail, it’s the James River,”
The publication also cites Richmond’s as “a sleepy capital steeped in Confederate history, has morphed into a dynamic cultural center on the cutting edge of the arts, food and recreation."
“We are a foodie town, we’ve been saying that for years," said Berry. ”Thirty percent of travel decisions are made by the food opportunities and our restaurants are knocking it out of the park."
On the restaurant side of things, Stella’s made it to another list as they were named one of the top 100 restaurants in America to eat by Yelp.com.
“I’m flabbergasted, really and truly honored,” said the owner of Stella’s, Katrina Giavos.
Stella’s is a Greek restaurant that was ranked at number 72 on the list and is the only restaurant from Richmond that was named out of the four locations in Virginia.
“This is a team effort. My whole family is involved, including my kids,” said Giavos.
Katrina says this recognition is a testament to her mother’s work as she was the original founder of Stella’s and taught her everything she knows.
“I’m so fortunate to have learned from her. Not just recipes and food, but business as well," said Giavos. “My mother deserves a lifetime award.”
So tell a friend, Richmond is the place to be in 2020.
“The number one reason to travel is to visit family and friends and it’s our citizens who are inviting them into town," said Berry.
