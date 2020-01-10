Richmond makes New York Times list of ‘52 Places to Go in 2020’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The New York Times has named Richmond as one of the “52 Places to Go in 2020.”
Richmond ranked No. 39 on the New York Times’ list of must-go places this year.
The Times’ pointed out that Richmond has become “a dynamic cultural center on the cutting edge of the arts, food and recreation.”
The list highlighted Richmond’s new Kehinde Wiley’s ‘Rumors of War’ sculpture that was installed in front of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The sculpture was created in response to seeing the Confederate monuments during Wiley’s trip to Richmond in 2016.
Richmond is also set to get its first food hall called “The Bellville,” in the heart of Scott’s Addition. The current 25,000 square-foot building located on 1509 Belleville Street will be renovated into the new food hall that will offer eight different food vendors, a taproom and three bars, one of which will be on the roof.
The Times’ also highlighted Richmond’s unique dining scene, including Spoonbread Bistro and Parterre.
The list also pointed out the whitewater rafting on the James River for outdoor enthusiasts.
You can check out the full article by the New York Times, HERE.
