Police: Man shot while inside car in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a Friday morning shooting.
Officers received a call about a possible shooting around 2 a.m. They found a 19-year-old black male victim in the 2000 block of Williamsburg Road with an apparent gunshot wound.
Investigators say he was shot while inside of a car and driven to that location by one of the other occupants of the vehicle.
It was determined the initial incident occurred in the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road.
No other injuries were reported. The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
