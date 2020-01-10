NRA, gun-rights advocates holding rally at Va. Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Rifle Association and gun-rights advocates are holding a rally at the Virginia State Capitol on Jan. 13.
The NRA and Virginia House and Senate leaders will hold a press conference to address the proposals by Governor Ralph Northam and the Democratic control legislature.
The conference will happen at the House Briefing Room at the Pocahontas Building at 11 a.m.
Speakers include:
- Sen. Mark Obenshain
- Del. Todd Gilbert
- Savannah Lindquist, Virginia gun owner, assault survivor, DC Project delegate
- Tom Suit, Virginia gun owner, retired military, competitive shooter
- Andrew Whiting, Virginia gun owner
- Chris Kopacki, NRA-ILA Deputy Managing Director of State and Local Affairs
- D.J. Spiker, NRA-ILA Virginia State Director
The rally will begin at 8 a.m. and run through 6 p.m. at the same location. NRA staff will be there with giveaways, including an emergency airdrop from Magpul.
