News to Know for Jan. 10: House passes war powers measure; Porch pirate caught on camera; Near-record warmth this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Friday! Here's a quick look at the top headlines
Get ready to enjoy some outdoor time this weekend!
The next 7 days will feature above-average temperatures. Rain chances increase at the end of the weekend and into next week.
A 19-year-old man was found shot shortly before 2 a.m. He was shot inside of car and driven to a gas station by someone inside. No one else was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers, that number is 780-1000.
Chesterfield police are looking for a missing teen.
Javon Harrison, 13, was last seen yesterday morning at his home on Deerwater Court - that’s not too far from Route 288 and Iron Bridge Road.
If you think you’ve seen Javon give police a call.
A King William family has waited nearly a year for an arrest in the death of their 8-year-old loved one.
Thursday, police announced 35-year-old Keith Hargrove and 32-year-old Charles Coleman are behind bars and charged with murder and other charges after authorities say they forced their way into a home and opened fire, killing Orlando Anderson, Jr, also known as “Scrappy”.
Iran denies Western allegations a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed outside Tehran was brought down by an Iranian missile and calls on the U.S. and Canada to share any information they have on the crash.
WARNING: The following video contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature.
The House passed the war powers resolution yesterday - split mostly along party lines.
It would only limit the president’s power to hit Iran. Congressman Denver Riggleman (R-VA) calls that an overreaction to last week’s strike on terrorist and Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.
Because the resolution is privileged, the Senate could be forced to vote on it or a similar resolution that has been introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine.
The House speaker says she will “soon″ transmit the articles of impeachment against Trump, signaling a potential thaw in the standoff with Senate Republicans as she warned against rushing to an acquittal without a fair trial.
It’s a problem that never seems to go away - another porch pirate caught in the act swiping a package from a Richmond home.
This happened just before Christmas in the Brookland Heights neighborhood.
He got away with a vintage pair of shoes, worth about $160. If you recognize this guy, call Crime Solvers at 780-1000.
Chesterfield County animal control stepped in to help an overweight pig find a new home. It’s been a long week for Oscar the pig.
“He’s just a big ole’ chunk of love,” owner of Loving Acres Rachael Loving said.
The 500-pound hunk is from Roanoke and is getting used to his new home at Loving Acres Pet Rescue in Chesterfield.
You can follow Oscar’s journey, here.
NBC12 is excited to once again partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the Dream Home Giveaway!
Yesterday, volunteers broke ground in Short Pump on what will be the next dream home.
The 3,000 square-foot home will once again be built by Stylecraft and feature three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half-baths.
All the money raised will save the lives of sick children all over the world.
