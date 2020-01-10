Miss America 2020, Camille Schrier returns to VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Miss America 2020, Camille Schrier, will return to Virginia Commonwealth University to visit patients and discuss medication safety.
Schrier will be visiting patients at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU on Jan. 15.
Schrier won the Miss America 2020 crown last month on a platform of increasing public awareness of the importance of drug safety.
While on campus, she will speak about her Miss America social impact initiative, “Mind Your Meds: Drug Safety and Abuse Prevention from Pediatrics to Geriatrics,” to VCU students, faculty and staff.
The event is open to media but closed to the public on Jan. 15 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
The Q&A about medication safety and abuse prevention for the public will be Jan. 15 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
