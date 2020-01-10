Longwood, Hampton meet in conference play

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jermaine Marrow, Greg Heckstall and Dondre Griffin have combined to score 35 percent of Hampton's points this season. For Longwood, Shabooty Phillips, Jaylon Wilson and JaShaun Smith have collectively scored 44 percent of the team's points this season, including 47 percent of all Lancers points over their last five.SHABOOTY CAN SHOOT: Phillips has connected on 30.7 percent of the 75 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 22 over his last five games. He's also converted 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.