Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT-VIRGINIA
Virginia Senate committee advances ERA
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Equal Rights Amendment is advancing in the Virginia Legislature, where Democratic leaders have pledged it will pass. A Senate committee on Thursday approved a resolution to ratify the gender equality measure that could become the next amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The vote was 10-5 with one Republican committee member joining Democrats in voting for the measure. ERA advocates say it will enshrine equality for women into the Constitution, offering stronger protections in sex discrimination cases. Opponents warn it will erode commonsense protections for women and advance abortion access. Even if Virginia becomes the decisive 38th state to ratify the ERA, court battles are expected.
NRA SHOOTING RANGE-VIRGINIA
Virginia lawmaker wants to ban NRA's shooting range
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia lawmaker is looking to block the National Rifle Association from operating an indoor gun range at its headquarters. Its an aggressive move against the country's best known and most politically potent gun-rights organization. Freshman Del. Dan Helmer is pushing legislation that would ban indoor shooting ranges at offices where there are more than 50 employees. That would include a shooting range at the NRA headquarters, which is located in northern Virginia. The NRA said such legislation would hurt larger sporting goods and gun stores that have shooting ranges.
HIPAA VIOLATION SETTLEMENT
Health care group pays $2.17M after releasing patients' info
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A health care group based in Virginia has agreed to a settlement of almost $2.2 million after hundreds of patients' health information was wrongfully released. The Virginian-Pilot reports Sentara's settlement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was one of the largest the agency sought to collect in 2019. The company runs several hospitals in Virginia including Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Federal officials say Sentara mailed the health information of 577 patients to the incorrect addresses and didn't report the breach. The settlement requires Sentara to undergo monitoring for two years. Sentara says they've added more quality control measures and hired a new privacy director.
CONDEMNED JAIL-RULING
Virginia judge: Portsmouth must repair condemned jail
PROTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Virginia city can't condemn its jail and must instead make the necessary repairs to keep it safe and operational. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Portsmouth officials condemned the jail and four other buildings in the downtown area without notice in July, citing reports that investigators found the complexes weren't fit for human occupancy. Sheriff Michael Moore challenged the move in court, and a judge ruled Thursday that the city must make the repairs. Moore's lawyer estimated those to cost about $300,000. Portsmouth's Assistant City Attorney didn’t respond to the paper's requests for comment Thursday.
CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-VIRGINIA
Virginia Dems pledge to let locals move Confederate statues
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Newly empowered Democratic leaders in Virginia are pledging to let local governments remove Confederate monuments. However, Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that he’s still weighing what to do with a towering, state-owned statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee. At a news conference with legislative leaders and state officials, Northam also said discussions about that statue on Richmond's Monument Avenue are ongoing. Northam unveiled multiple initiatives that he said were aimed at telling a more accurate and inclusive version of Virginia's past. They include more funding for historic African American cemeteries and cultural sites and the creation of new highway markers.
HOME INVASION-BOY KILLED
Two Virginia men charged in shooting death of 8-year-old boy
KING WILLIAM, Va. (AP) — Two Virginia men have been indicted on first-degree murder and other charges in the 2019 shooting death of an 8-year-old boy. State police said Thursday said Charles Coleman III, of Aylett, and Keith Hargrove, of Richmond, are charged in the death of Orlando Anderson Jr. Police said the King William County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call on Jan. 21, 2019, about a shooting at a residence. The caller reported that a man had entered the home and began shooting. Orlando later died. The boy's father and grandmother were also inside the home at the time of the shooting, but were not injured.
BUSINESSMAN-CHILD PORN
Mueller probe witness considers child sex trafficking plea
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is expected to plead guilty to charges of child sex trafficking and possessing child pornography. A criminal information was filed Thursday in federal count in Alexandria against Lebanese-American businessman George Nader. An information is generally an indication of a looming guilty plea. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday. Nader was charged in June with possessing and transporting images of child pornography on his cellphone. In July, prosecutors added an allegation that Nader transported a 14-year-old boy from Europe to Washington, D.C., in 2000 and engaged in sex acts with him.
CONFEDERATE MONUMENT PROTEST
White nationalist released, but may face criminal contempt
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An organizer of a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia has been released from jail after being held in civil contempt for failing to comply with court orders in a federal lawsuit, but a judge said he could face criminal contempt charges. Elliott Kline was jailed Monday after U.S. District Judge Norman Moon found he had repeatedly failed to turn over records requested by plaintiffs in the lawsuit against him and other participants in the rally. On Wednesday, Moon ordered Kline to be released, but also said he would consider whether Kline should be referred to the U.S. Attorney's Office for potential criminal contempt charges “as a result of his contemptuous conduct to date."