Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An organizer of a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia has been released from jail after being held in civil contempt for failing to comply with court orders in a federal lawsuit, but a judge said he could face criminal contempt charges. Elliott Kline was jailed Monday after U.S. District Judge Norman Moon found he had repeatedly failed to turn over records requested by plaintiffs in the lawsuit against him and other participants in the rally. On Wednesday, Moon ordered Kline to be released, but also said he would consider whether Kline should be referred to the U.S. Attorney's Office for potential criminal contempt charges “as a result of his contemptuous conduct to date."