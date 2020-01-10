Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — The top-seeded Baltimore Ravens have home-field advantage and Lamar Jackson on their side when they open their playoff run against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. The Ravens bring a 12-game winning streak and the most productive offense in the NFL into the game following a bye last week. The Titans advanced by beating New England 20-13 in the wild-card round. Tennessee's hope of pulling off another upset rests upon keeping Jackson in check. Jackson ran for 1,206 yards and threw 36 touchdown passes in the regular season. Tennessee will counter with NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. He throttled the Patriots for 182 yards on the ground.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have hired former Carolina Panthers executive Rob Rogers as their new senior vice president of football administration. Rogers worked closely with new Redskins coach Ron Rivera the past nine seasons in Carolina. Washington also announced the departure of senior vice president of football operations Eric Schaffer. Schaffer was considered a strong candidate to run the Redskins' football operations after the firing of president Bruce Allen. Owner Dan Snyder instead chose to hire Rivera and make him the central figure for personnel moves. Rivera previously hired Jack Del Rio as defensive coordinator and Scott Turner as offensive coordinator.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael A. Taylor and the Washington Nationals agreed to a one-year contract for $3,325,000, up slightly from his $3.25 million salary last season when the outfielder lost an arbitration hearing. Taylor was an afterthought with the Nationals last year, getting only 88 at-bats during the regular season and just one during the seven-game World Series victory over the Houston Astros. He hit .250 with one homer and three RBIs during the season. Taylor was often used merely as a late-inning defensive replacement, although he saw some regular playing time earlier in the playoffs when center fielder Victor Robles was injured.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kathleen Doyle scored 21 points, Makenzie Meyer had 20 points and Iowa beat No. 17 Maryland 66-61. Alexis Sevillian added 15 points and made a 3-pointer and a jumper back-to-back in the final 3 1/2 minutes to help the Hawkeyes (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) pull away. The Hawkeyes led by 14 in the second quarter, but the Terrapins (11-4, 2-2) erased the deficit and led 44-41 after an 11-0 run in the third quarter. Iowa retook the lead before the end of the quarter and never trailed in the fourth. Kaila Charles had 23 points and 18 rebounds for the Terrapins.