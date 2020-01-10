Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael A. Taylor and the Washington Nationals agreed to a one-year contract for $3,325,000, up slightly from his $3.25 million salary last season when the outfielder lost an arbitration hearing. Taylor was an afterthought with the Nationals last year, getting only 88 at-bats during the regular season and just one during the seven-game World Series victory over the Houston Astros. He hit .250 with one homer and three RBIs during the season. Taylor was often used merely as a late-inning defensive replacement, although he saw some regular playing time earlier in the playoffs when center fielder Victor Robles was injured.