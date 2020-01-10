Henrico investigation leads to Texas man arrested soliciting a minor

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Texas man has been charged for soliciting a minor for sex after a Henrico police investigation.
Detectives said they identified Stephen Mata, 26, of Corpus Christi, Texas, during one of their regular investigations where they look for people trying to solicit minors online.
During the investigation, there were several inappropriate conversations and photographs between Mata and who he thought was a juvenile girl.
Warrants were obtained and officers with Corpus Christi Police Department were able to arrest him. He was extradited to Henrico County.
Henrico police are reminding parents to talk to children about the dangers of talking to strangers online and sending photos.
