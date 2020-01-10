First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible late Saturday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Unseasonably warm temperatures this weekend will make it feel like spring, and those warm temperatures could also bring a strong storm threat late Saturday night.
As a front approaches late Saturday night it is expected to bring a broken line of showers and embedded thunderstorms.
There is a “marginal” risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms across all of Central Virginia late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
It is a low risk overall, but if any severe storms develop, strong wind gusts would be the primary threat with isolated power outages possible.
The storms are expected to arrive in our western counties as early as 2 a.m.
The storms will quickly move across Central Virginia early Sunday morning.
By 8 a.m. Sunday morning, any remaining storms are expected to move off the coast of Virginia and drier weather will return for most of the day on Sunday.
The First Alert Weather team will keep you posted on any changes to the forecast.
