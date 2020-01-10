Family reacts to arrests made in the shooting that killed 8-year-old boy

KING WILLIAM, Va. (WWBT) - A King William family has waited nearly a year for an arrest in the death of their 8-year-old loved one.
Thursday, police announced 35-year-old Keith Hargrove and 32-year-old Charles Coleman are behind bars and charged with murder and other charges after authorities say they forced their way into a home and opened fire killing Orlando Anderson, Jr, also known as “Scrappy”.
"Just an innocent child is gone,” Angela Thomas, a relative, said about Scrappy.
Orlando Anderson Sr. was home with his mother and his son when he heard someone kick in the door.
“I threw my shotgun out the door but my shotgun jammed, and when my shotgun jammed, he was shooting getting away," Orlando Anderson Sr, Scrappy’s father, said. "When he was shooting, the bullet went through the wall and hit my son.”
After Scrappy was shot, Anderson took him to the hospital.
"I took him straight to the hospital. I couldn’t wait on an ambulance,” Anderson Sr., explained.
Scrappy died a few days later.
"My mind is just still wrapped around him not being here,” Anderson added.
Nearly a year later, police announced two arrests in the case.
35-year-old Keith Hargrove and 32-year-old Charles Coleman have been charged with murder, attempted robbery, burglary and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Thomas says the family knew this day would come with the help of investigators.
"We never stopped giving up. They always stayed in contact with mom and dad to give them updates. "That’s all we wanted was just justice for Scrap,” Thomas said.
The child's father says one of the suspects is known to the family. He believes they showed up at his residence looking for money.
"I'm glad they got him. But it's still nothing like my son being here. It's just bittersweet,” Anderson said.
April 1 would’ve been Scrappy’s 9th birthday.
