Absentee voting for Presidential Primary starts next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Absentee voting for the Presidential Primary starts next week.
Registered voters can now request an absentee ballot for March 3, 2020, Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary, to be mailed to them by going online, here.
Voters can also fill out and mail the form to their local voter registration office, here.
In-person absentee voting will begin on Jan. 16 through Jan. 18 depending on office hours and observation of state holidays.
If a voter is unsure when in-person absentee voting starts in their locality, they should contact their local voter registration office.
Important absentee ballot dates to remember if voting on March 3, 2020, Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary include:
- The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2020.
- The deadline to vote absentee in-person is Feb. 29.
- The deadline for returning your ballot by mail is on Election Day, March 3.
Virginian voters casting an absentee ballot either in-person or on Election Day must show acceptable photo ID. Voters can get a free Voter Photo ID at their local voter registration office. Voters who do not have an acceptable form of ID may still vote absentee in-person after completing the Virginia Voter Photo Identification Card Application and receiving a Temporary Identification Document from their voter registration office.
To find out more about Virginia’s voter ID requirements, click here.
The last day to register to vote or update voter registration information in order to vote in the March election is Feb. 10.
More information on voter registration can be found online here.
