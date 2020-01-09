Walmart will kickoff free wellness event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Walmart will start the new year off by offering free wellness services and resources in Richmond.
The event will be Saturday, Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Walmart is also on a mission to prevent customers from catching the flu.
Flu activity is high in the U.S and is expected to continue for weeks, according to the CDC.
More than 170 million flu vaccines have been distributed this flu season, but that’s just over half of the U.S population.
The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get a flu shot.
Along with affordable flu shots, Walmart is offering free health screenings, other low-cost immunizations and an opportunity to talk with a local pharmacist and other health and wellness professionals.
The list of services includes:
- Low-cost flu shots
- Free health screenings: Total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision (locations with a vision center)
- Giveaways
- Wellness demos
For more information, contact Ashley Messier at 804-771-5303.
