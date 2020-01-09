Three UVA soccer stars leaving school early for pros

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVa soccer stars Joe Bell, Daryl Dike and Daniel Steedman all are leaving school early for the pros according to a press release from the University of Virginia.
Dike and Steedman are both sophomores. Bell is a junior.
Dike is projected to be one of the top picks in Thursday’s MLS SuperDraft. He led Virginia with 28 points this past season with 10 goals and eight assists.
Bell is expected to sign with Viking FK, a professional soccer club in Norway. Five of his seven goals this season were scored on penalty kicks.
Steedman ranked second on the 'Hoos with seven assists this past season. He had two game-winning goals this year. He was named to the NCAA College Cup All-Tournament team.
All three guys helped the 'Hoos reach the guys the College Cup finals last month.
