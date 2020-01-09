Three Spartans reach 1,000 point milestone

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The 1,000 point milestone is a goal for many high school basketball players, but it’s an achievement that’s relatively rare. Accomplishing that feat is a symbol of consistency, diligence, and usually good teammates around a player.
The Steward School, however, is getting used to celebrating 1,000 point scorers. The Spartans have done it three times in a span of about three weeks. Girls guard Sherese Pittman hit the mark on December 5, boys center Efton Reid followed that up with his 1,000th career point on December 14, and the stretch was capped off on January 3, when Mimi Traynham achieved the milestone. For all three players, hitting that tally had been a longtime goal.
“My coach, he’s most definitely, since I was in eighth grade, he’s been telling me ‘write down your goals,’" said Reid. “That’s just a milestone that I’ve accomplished, 1,000 points. That was one of my goals for my high school career.”
“As a kid, I was like ‘when I get to high school, I want to score 1,000,’ just like college, I want to score 1,000, too,” added Pittman. “We celebrate it, we have fun, but I want to win a state championship. That’s my next goal.”
“It was pretty surreal when I made it because we stopped the whole game, we had a timeout, and it was just a great congratulations to have,” Traynham remarked. “It’s always been a goal of mine. I always wanted to score 1,000 points and I hope I can score 1,000 points in college.”
Both programs have a big reason to celebrate in light of the recent milestones, but they also have reasons to be encouraged for the future. Reid, Pittman and Traynham are all juniors and have another season and a half to add to their already impressive point totals. Each of them says it’s a great experience to hit 1,000 points alongside their classmates.
“We were all ninth-graders at one point, just babies,” said Reid. “How we’ve progressed throughout the years and scored 1,000 points together, it’s just crazy.”
“Not a lot of people can say they’ve scored 1,000,” Pittman said. “For us to have three that have scored 1,000, that’s really cool.”
“Being with a group of people, my peers who I know personally and all of us scoring 1,000 points, I feel like it’s good to celebrate together, just to show how great Steward has become,” added Traynham.
The Spartan boys are 13-1 and host Millwood on Friday at 7:30 pm. while Steward’s girls are 7-4 and welcome Banner Christian on Friday at 2 p.m.
