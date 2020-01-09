Three Spartans reach 1,000 point milestone

The Steward School, however, is getting used to celebrating 1,000 point scorers. The Spartans have done it three times in a span of about three weeks. Girls guard Sherese Pittman hit the mark on December 5, boys center Efton Reid followed that up with his 1,000th career point on December 14, and the stretch was capped off on January 3, when Mimi Traynham achieved the milestone. For all three players, hitting that tally had been a longtime goal.