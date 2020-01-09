Richmond area JMU fans flock to Frisco

For one Saturday in January, Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, becomes the cathedral of FCS football and this time around, there will be plenty of purple in the congregation. Richmond has a large James Madison following, a good portion of which will make the trip down to Texas for Saturday’s showdown. This marks the Dukes’ third trip to the title game in the last four seasons and many of these fans have been on hand each and every time. But this time, there will be familiarity with the Frisco area.