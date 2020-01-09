Police searching for suspect who stole laptop from pawn shop

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man who they say stole a laptop from a pawn shop on Tuesday.
Police were called to the Superior Outlet & Pawn Shop along Jefferson Davis Highway around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 7.
Officers said the suspect walked into the store and asked to see a MacBook Pro, but when the clerk placed it on the counter - the man grabbed it and ran off.
He was last seen getting into a red Nissan Sentra with bungee cords holding the trunk shut.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at Second Precinct Detective J. Thondique at (804) 646-8170 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
