Police searching for suspect who stole laptop from pawn shop

January 9, 2020 at 1:04 PM EST - Updated January 9 at 1:04 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man who they say stole a laptop from a pawn shop on Tuesday.

Police were called to the Superior Outlet & Pawn Shop along Jefferson Davis Highway around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Officers said the suspect walked into the store and asked to see a MacBook Pro, but when the clerk placed it on the counter - the man grabbed it and ran off.

Richmond Shoplifting Suspect

He was last seen getting into a red Nissan Sentra with bungee cords holding the trunk shut.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at Second Precinct Detective J. Thondique at (804) 646-8170 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

