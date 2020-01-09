One dead after shooting in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Hopewell.
At 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot related injury.
Officers and EMS located Jimmy Darrelle Beverly, 49, of Hopewell inside a residence located on the 100 block of Brooklawn Avenue with life-threatening injuries.
Medical treatment was rendered at the scene, but Beverly was pronounced deceased by EMS.
Members of the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit initiated a homicide investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.
Persons who wish to remain anonymous can contact Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.