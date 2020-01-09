One dead after shooting in Hopewell

By Adrianna Hargrove | January 8, 2020 at 11:40 PM EST - Updated January 8 at 11:47 PM

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Hopewell.

At 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot related injury.

Officers and EMS located Jimmy Darrelle Beverly, 49, of Hopewell inside a residence located on the 100 block of Brooklawn Avenue with life-threatening injuries.

Medical treatment was rendered at the scene, but Beverly was pronounced deceased by EMS.

Members of the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit initiated a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.

Persons who wish to remain anonymous can contact Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202.

