ODU looks to extend streak vs Charlotte

SENIOR STUDS: Charlotte's Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have combined to score 43 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 40 percent of all 49ers scoring over the last five games.GIFTED GREEN: Xavier Green has connected on 34.4 percent of the 61 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last five games. He's also converted 73.3 percent of his foul shots this season.