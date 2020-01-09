Northam proposes bill to give localities control over Confederate monuments

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam is proposing a bill to the General Assembly to consider that would give localities control over Confederate monuments.
If passed in the General Assembly, the bill would authorize Virginia localities “to have control over monuments and remove the existing statewide prohibition against removing Confederate War memorials.”
The announcement comes Thursday following Richmond City Council voting to ask the General Assembly to allow them to have control over the Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue earlier this week.
Northam also announced a bill to authorize the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol to provide removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in the National Statuary Hall Collection. The proposal would include a replacement statue of a well-known Virginian citizen.
During the press conference, Northam also proposed a bill to authorize the DHR to create a Historic African American Cemetery Grant Program and allow the DHR to add cemeteries to the list that receives annual maintenance.
In budget-related proposals, Northam proposed allotting money for the Historic African American Cemeteries Fund, Historic Highway Markers, the Virginia African American Trail and the American Civil War Museum - just to name a few organizations and locations on the list.
