News to Know for Jan. 9: Chesterfield votes to support 2nd Amendment; Gun control major topic of Governor speech; Near-record warm spell coming

But don’t get too excited... that’s not until the weekend. Today will be mostly sunny and chilly - highs in the mid-40s
A brush fire delayed traffic on I-95 South for a short time this morning.
It happened near mile marker 60 - by Route 10, exit 61. Crews had the scene cleared within an hour.
Chesterfield County’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to put on record their support for the Second Amendment.
Back in December, the county decided not to vote on the issue. And now, they are still not using that exact language but did acknowledge the overwhelming support for the protection of the Second Amendment.
The board has vowed to protect that right along with many others.
In last night’s State of the Commonwealth Address, Governor Northam made gun control a major topic, saying he hopes eight gun control measures are passed during the session.
It remains unclear what the governor’s stance means in relation to Second Amendment sanctuary cities.
One person is dead after a shooting in Hopewell.
Jimmy Darrelle Beverly, 49, was found inside a home on Brooklawn Avenue with life-threatening injuries. He later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.
Today in Petersburg, a woman accused of setting a home on fire, while her girlfriend and a baby were inside, will stand trial.
Crystal Wilkins-Taylor, 34, faces murder and arson charges for the August 2018 incident.
Authorities say the fire was set in the living room after a domestic dispute. She was originally charged with attempted murder, but online court records show she’s now facing two counts of 2nd-degree murder.
House Democrats are preparing to pass a measure that would limit President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran.
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D - Virginia) and Senator Dick Durbin (D - Illinois) introduced the resolution Friday, which would force the Senate to debate and vote on any further escalation of hostilities with Iran.
It might be only a symbolic gesture by Democratic lawmakers, who have criticized Trump for not consulting with leaders of both parties when he decided to order a drone strike that killed Iran’s top military leader.
Republicans in the Senate are unlikely to approve the measure even if House Republicans fall short in their effort to oppose it.
People who passed under the Bryan Park Interchange at I-95 Wednesday noticed a serious message taking over the bridge.
Education advocates lit up signs to encourage lawmakers to pour out more money for Virginia schools.
Governor Northam is proposing a $1.2 billion education plan, calling it one of the largest new investments in education ever. It includes a 3% salary increase for teachers over two years.
Education advocates are concerned much of it will be absorbed by a growing number of students and inflation.
Amtrak is looking to make your early 2020 travel plans easier with its limited-time buy one, get one free promotion.
Amtrak is looking to make your early 2020 travel plans easier with its limited-time buy one, get one free promotion.

Tickets must be bought before Jan 13. to be eligible and the offer is valid for travel from Feb. 1, through June 12, with blackout dates on April 10, April 13 and May 22 through May 25.
Do you remember Shayla Winn also known as Shayy? She’s the visually impaired Chesterfield girl who wowed the judges on American Idol this past season and brought celebrity judge Lionel Richie to tears with her performance.
She is now launching her singing career and releasing her first music single in January 2020. It will be available on I-Tunes, Spotify, and SoundCloud.
