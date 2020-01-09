NBC12, St. Jude partner once again for the Dream Home Giveaway

Tickets for the home go on sale in March (Source: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
January 9, 2020 at 10:16 AM EST - Updated January 9 at 10:26 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital again to raise money to help find a cure for childhood cancer, and give you the chance to win a brand new house.

The Groundbreaking for this year’s home on Broad Hill Trail in Henrico is Thursday!

Other prizes besides the home include a $5,000 closet by Closet Factory and a Honda Accord provided by Colonial Honda.

In 2019, NBC12 gave away a home in Moseley and raised $1 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Tickets for the home go on sale in March, and here are some other important dates to keep in mind:

  • Tickets sell-a-thon – March 18
  • Tickets on sell prize deadline – March 20
  • Ticket sell-a-thon – April 15
  • Early bird prize deadline – April 17
  • Sneak peek – April 30
  • Open house – May 2 to June 7
  • Tickets sell-a-thon – May 20
  • Bonus prize deadline – May 22
  • Giveaway show – Summer 2020

