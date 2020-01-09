NBC12, St. Jude partner once again for the Dream Home Giveaway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital again to raise money to help find a cure for childhood cancer, and give you the chance to win a brand new house.
The Groundbreaking for this year’s home on Broad Hill Trail in Henrico is Thursday!
Other prizes besides the home include a $5,000 closet by Closet Factory and a Honda Accord provided by Colonial Honda.
In 2019, NBC12 gave away a home in Moseley and raised $1 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Tickets for the home go on sale in March, and here are some other important dates to keep in mind:
- Tickets sell-a-thon – March 18
- Tickets on sell prize deadline – March 20
- Ticket sell-a-thon – April 15
- Early bird prize deadline – April 17
- Sneak peek – April 30
- Open house – May 2 to June 7
- Tickets sell-a-thon – May 20
- Bonus prize deadline – May 22
- Giveaway show – Summer 2020
