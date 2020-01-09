2 more federal lawsuits filed against teen treatment center

MISSOULA, Mont. - Two more federal lawsuits have been filed against a now-closed teen treatment center in Montana alleging owners and employees physically and mentally abused children and forced them to work at the defendants' homes and businesses without pay.
The lawsuits were filed within the past week in Missoula on behalf of families from Montana and Virginia.
Another lawsuit was filed in October on behalf of a Washington state woman whose son participated in the treatment program.
Ranch owner Bill Sutley denied any wrongdoing following a July raid and declined to comment Thursday to the Missoulian.
