$2 million pet spa coming to Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you love to pamper your pet, good news a new pet spa and daycare called Pet Paradise is coming to the area.
It will give your four-legged furry friends a chance to sit in the lap of luxury.
“Oh, my goodness, it looks like I would want to live there,” dog owner, Michael Bethea said.
“Oh my God there is a pool, this is great,” dog owner, Tina McCarthy said.
“Dang that looks amazing for the dog, that is crazy,” dog owners, Jordy Montoya and Natalia Rodiguez said.
The reactions you’re hearing are from dog owners and their excitement speaks for itself at the news of a new 2-million dollar pet spa coming to town.
“When you drive up to our facility, we call them resorts because they look like resorts for humans,” Pet Paradise Vice President of Real Estate, Brian Franco said.
Pet Paradise is a Jacksonville, Florida-based chain of dog and cat boarding facilities, that plans to construct a 16,000 square-foot resort on 2.5 acres at Koger Center Blvd in Chesterfield near the mall.
“We have vet services, upscale boarding, grooming, day camps and indoor and outdoor play yards,” Franco said.
In addition to that, the facility offers things like climate-controlled kennels, VIP suites, "cat condos" with window ledges, and a signature bone-shaped pool.
“I really like that they have climate control suites and that they have a synthetic grass play area,” Bethea said.
“It looks so luxury and the sofa they have, it looks like my dog would love that,” Montoya said.
“I would take my dog there and I don’t normally board my dog,” McCarthy said.
Although the Chesterfield location would offer luxury things for pets, the people I spoke to said knowing that their pet is safe is their number one priority.
“Your dogs are family too, they deserve the best especially if you’re out of town they really deserved to be cared for in good facilities,” Rodriguez said.
“We have perimeter fencing we have security cameras throughout our facilities..are associates are very attentive to our guest,” Franco said.
Boarding rates vary by location and availability, according to its website, but daily rates, depending on kennel size, type of animal and services.
“Our cost structure is adapted to that particular community and where we think the price point that is acceptable to our customers to that particular make, so we price competitively,” Franco said.
In addition to the Chesterfield location, Pet Paradise is building another location in Henrico near the airport at 4101 Williamsburg Road in eastern Henrico County.
Its only other existing location in Virginia is in Charlottesville.
