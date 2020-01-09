Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

VIRGINIA LEGISLATURE-DEMOCRATIC TAKEOVER
Newly empowered Virginia Democrats promise action
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An increasingly diverse Virginia General Assembly convened Wednesday, led for the first time in more than two decades by Democrats who are promising to enact a litany of changes. The House quickly elected Eileen Filler-Corn at the new speaker, the first woman to serve in that role. She is also the first Jewish speaker. African American lawmakers are set to have most power at the legislature in Virginia's history. In the weeks since Democrats retook control of the state House and Senate, they have laid out an ambitious agenda. It includes high-profile issues Republicans thwarted for years, including gun control measures and criminal justice reforms.
AP-US-FAKE-PRESCRIPTIONS-PLEA-DEAL
Doctor admits to writing fake prescriptions for black market
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Virginia doctor who wrote thousands of fake prescriptions for an infamous black market pharmacy has pleaded guilty. The Virginian-Pilot reports 48-year-old Lawrence Ryan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to unlawfully sells prescription drugs after initially backing out of the plea deal last month. Ryan worked for a black market pharmacy called RX Limited where he would sign off on prescriptions for a fee without ever seeing any patients from October 2007 to September 2010. Court records say Ryan approved more than 158,000 illegal drug orders. The site was founded by weapons and drug trafficker Paul Le Roux. Sentencing is set for April.
AP-VA-COLD CASE-BABY-CHARGES FILED
Woman charged in newborn's death 17 years after body found
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A woman in Virginia has been charged in the death of a newborn baby 17 years after his body was found. The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that a grand jury in the city of Chesapeake indicted Melissa Sue Chrisman on charges of felony murder and felony child abuse and neglect. Police declined to identify Chrisman’s relation to the child. Known as Baby Daniel, the infant froze to death. Court documents say a detective recently assigned to the case sent two blankets to a lab for testing. Police also sought a search warrant to collect a DNA sample from Chrisman.
CATS-STORAGE UNIT
20 cats, owner found living in Virginia Beach storage unit
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Beach animal shelter says it took in 20 cats after they were found living in a storage unit with their owner who had recently lost her home. The city's Animal Care and Adoption Center said on Tuesday that the woman and the felines were found living in the self-storage unit this week. Officials said the cats were “understandably scared,” but are otherwise in good health and didn't show signs of neglect. They're awaiting adoption into new homes. The shelter didn’t say how long the cats and their owner had been living in the storage unit or what happened with the woman.
LEGISLATURE BEGINS
Justice celebrates, details 2020 agenda in State of State
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice wants to let West Virginians know something: Everything's great. The Republican governor painted an upbeat picture of the state's finances and outlined his legislative agenda Wednesday night in a State of the State speech that featured a rusty hatchet, a tackle box and dozens of reflective safety vests. He touted positive gains in revenue collections, jobs and personal income, telling the statehouse crowd of “it just gets better and better and better.” Democrats pounced on the governor's narrative, saying the governor needs to stop spinning the state's problems.
CHILD PORNOGRAPHY-EXTRADITION
Man accused of soliciting explicit videos from Virginia girl
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Missouri man is accused of soliciting child pornography from a girl in Virginia. Jail records show 57-year-old Thomas Collura is in custody in Williamsburg. The girl's parents went to James City County police when they suspected their daughter was having inappropriate conversations with a man. Police say messages from Collura encouraged the girl to create pornographic videos. Court filings say the girl created over 140 videos for Collura. He was arrested last month and brought to Virginia on Friday. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
DISPLACED SEABIRDS-TUNNEL
VDOT: Bridge project cost 25K birds their nesting site
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (AP) — Virginia transportation officials confirm 25,000 seabirds lost their nesting site of 40 years when it was paved over during a tunnel expansion project. A department spokeswoman told The Virginian-Pilot that crews finished paving the south island of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel last month, and in doing so removed the nesting area of a large bird colony. Efforts to rehome the birds were largely abandoned after the Trump administration revised the Migratory Bird Treaty Act in 2017, loosening consequences for bird deaths during construction. Researchers think some birds will return to try and lay eggs at the bridge site, while others will fly off to find another home.
BC-VA-CASINO PROPOSAL
New casino proposed for southwest Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A second group has announced interest in building a casino and resort in southwest Virginia. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and developer Steve Johnson have announced plans to build a casino, hotel, indoor water park and outdoor concert venue near Bristol. The Cherokee tribe runs two successful casinos in the far western region of North Carolina. Jim McGlothlin, a wealthy coal industrialist, has previously announced plans to develop a casino resort run by Hard Rock International in the Bristol area. State lawmakers are considering whether to legalize casinos and are unlikely to approve more than one in the Bristol area.