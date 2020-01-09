Improvements complete on Jefferson Davis Highway intersections

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation completed improvements on two different intersections along Jefferson Davis Highway.
The improvements were made on Jan. 6 at the intersections of Happy Hill Road and Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield.
The $8.3 million project accommodates vehicles coming from Happy Hill Road to Jefferson Davis Highway and will increase safety and capacity at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Woods Edge Road.
Improvements on Woods Edge Road and Jefferson Davis Highway intersection include adding turning lanes, upgrading existing traffic signals and adding pedestrian accommodations.
Improvements on Happy Hill Road and Jefferson Davis Highway intersection include a new traffic signal, pedestrian accommodations and realigning Happy Hill Road at the intersection.
Construction began in Spring 2019 and was completed on schedule and under budget.
VDOT will monitor signal timings over the next month and make the necessary adjustments to optimize traffic through the intersection.
