Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period short-handed to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals. Robert Hagg and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who improved their NHL-best home record to 14-2-4. Carter Hart made 26 saves for Philadelphia. Jakub Vrana and Nicklas Backstrom scored for Washington, and Braden Holtby finished with 24 saves.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored 29 points, Evan Fournier added 19, and the Orlando Magic beat the Washington Wizards 123-89. Admiral Schofield scored 18 points to lead the Wizards, and Troy Brown, Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Orlando took control for good with a 23-5 run to close the second quarter, punctuated by a dunk by Vucevic in the final seconds, for a 69-52 lead. The advantage ballooned to 29 points in the early stages of the third quarter.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees still talks with his old boss John Harbaugh. The conversations are on hold this week with Tennessee visiting Harbaugh's Ravens in Baltimore in an AFC divisional playoff game. Pees says much of the defensive staff remains from when he spent eight seasons with the Ravens. Pees says that just makes him want to beat them even more, comparing it to beating a brother at golf. Pees and the Titans have to slow down Lamar Jackson and the top-seeded Ravens. The Titans are coming off a big wild-card win over the Patriots in New England.
UNDATED (AP) — Both No. 6 seeds advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs for the second year in a row, marking the first time that's happened in consecutive seasons since the NFL instituted the current 12-team format in 1990. First, the Tennessee Titans sent the New England Patriots to their earliest exit in a decade. Then, the Minnesota Vikings knocked off the New Orleans Saints. No. 6 seeds are 10-4 in the wild-card round since 2013. But no No. 6 seed has reached the conference championship since 2010 when the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers both did it.