Hacked Kentucky road sign asked drivers to 'send nudes'
January 9, 2020 at 3:08 PM EST - Updated January 9 at 3:08 PM

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A roadside sign in a Kentucky county asked drivers for a pretty personal request.

The sign on Ky. 92 in Whitley County asked people to "send nudes."

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed the sign was hacked on Thursday.

A contractor on the project turned off the board and changed the message. Officials said the sign belonged to the contractor and not the state.

They say it was password-protected, and someone was able to get past that and change the message.

The phrase is a popular internet meme that shows up unexpectedly in social media videos.

