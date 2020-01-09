Former American Idol Chesterfield contestant working on music single

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Do you remember Shayla Winn also known as Shayy?
The visually impaired Chesterfield girl who wowed the judges on American Idol this past season and brought celebrity judge Lionel Richie to tears with her performance.
She is now launching her singing career and releasing her first music single in January 2020.
“American Idol was a stepping stone to getting to where I wanted to be, it helped push my career along,” said singer, Shayla Winn. “it was really fun and cool to meet different people and different artists.”
Since making it to the top 40 on American Idol, Shayla says it has jump-started her career.
“I had a few ppl reach out and say they want to collaborate or want to write a song for me or produce a song for me,” said Winn.
Now she’s working on something near and dear to her heart and it’s called “addicted.”
“You know they’re bad for you and for some reason you can’t shake them you can’t let it go and that whats the song addicted is about, you’re addicted,” said Winn.
Addicted is Shayla’s first single out of 8 that she’s releasing this year and she says this couldn’t have happened without the push of American Idol.
“It made me more confident,” said Winn.
Along with boosting her singing career, this experience has allowed Shayla to build awareness about her condition and to speak at several events.
“People come to me asking me question how do I survive it or deal with it and I tend to answer them,” said Winn.
Although Shayla didn’t make it to the “American Idol” Top 20, she says the goal was never to win but to shed a light on her story.
"I came on here to do one thing and that was to tell people about my story and let that one person or that couple of people in the world that feel alone that they're not alone."
Shay's first official single called "addicted" is set to release sometime later this month.
It will be available on I-Tunes, Spotify, and SoundCloud.
