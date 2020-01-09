Forecast: A cold and sunny day before a near record warm spell hits

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be the only day out of the next 7 with below-average temperatures. Rain chances increase end of the weekend and into next week.
WEDNESDAY EVENING: Clear and not as breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and near-record warm with a few spotty showers, mainly late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, especially in the morning. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s, high in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, High: 60. Rain chance: 30%
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
