Forecast: A cold and sunny day before a near record warm spell hits

By Andrew Freiden | January 9, 2020 at 4:09 AM EST - Updated January 9 at 4:09 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be the only day out of the next 7 with below-average temperatures. Rain chances increase end of the weekend and into next week.

WEDNESDAY EVENING: Clear and not as breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and near-record warm with a few spotty showers, mainly late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, especially in the morning. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s, high in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, High: 60. Rain chance: 30%

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

