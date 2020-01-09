Employee didn’t wash hands between using cash register and cooking, among other violations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Richmond restaurants needed a little help, while one had a flawless review from the health inspector.
El Nuevo Happy Mart, a Latino market and restaurant, on Hull Street Road had three priority foundation and four core violations in a recent inspection.
An inspector said an employee didn’t wash their hands between using the cash register and cooking on the grill, along with finding a heavy accumulation of food and grease on the grill, stove and sides of the fryer.
An employee with the business said everything has been fixed.
An inspector at Cheung Wah Chinese Restaurant in the Southside Plaza in Richmond had an issue with how the restaurant thawed its shrimp, as well as left cooked noodles, chicken and beef uncovered under the cold line.
On Your Side Investigator Olivia Ugino tried calling the restaurant but the phone rang off the hook, eventually sending the call to voicemail.
Finally, our Hall of Fame Award winner, Secret Sandwich Society, located on East Grace Street had a perfect inspection.
The restaurant’s general manager says they make sure to focus on accountability.
“It’s a very comfortable environment but at the same time it’s a very professional environment, so we’re able to execute a high standard, you know, with a smile," General Manager Jason Bell said.
This is how the Virginia Department of Health describes its violations on its websites:
- Priority identifies a provision in the regulations whose application contributes directly to the elimination, prevention, or reduction to an acceptable level, hazards associated with foodborne illness or injury and there is no other provision that more directly controls the hazard.
- Priority foundation identifies a provision in the Regulation whose application supports, facilitates, or enables one or more Priority items.
- Core identifies a provision that is not Priority or Priority foundation and that usually relates to general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities, equipment, or general maintenance.
