Chesterfield supervisors vote to support 2nd Amendment

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to put on record their support for the Second Amendment.
Back in December, the county decided not to vote on the issue. And now, they are still not using that exact language but did acknowledge the overwhelming support for the protection of the Second Amendment.
The board has vowed to protect that right along with many others.
Chesterfield County joins a growing list of localities in Virginia that have declared or passed resolutions in support of the Second Amendment.
The governor and attorney general have said those resolutions mean nothing legally because whatever laws are passed will still be enforced.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.