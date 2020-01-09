Chesterfield fire damages home, temporarily displaces family of four

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield fire crews battled a house fire on Thursday afternoon that displaced a family of four.
Crews responded to the fire at a home in the 8900 block of Huntingcreek Terrace around 3:30 p.m.
The fire was seen coming from the back windows with damage mostly done to the kitchen and rear of the home.
Within 20 minutes, crews were able to get the fire under control.
One dog was rescued from the fire, and no injuries were reported.
A family of four will be temporarily displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.