2 charged with murder in shooting death of 8-year-old boy

Charles E. Coleman III, 32, of Aylett, and Keith E. Hargrove, 35, of Richmond, are charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, armed burglary of a residence, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Hargrove faces two additional charges of discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.