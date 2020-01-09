2 charged with murder in shooting death of 8-year-old boy

KING WILLIAM Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have arrested and charged two people with murder in the shooting death of an 8-year-old boy in King William County.
Charles E. Coleman III, 32, of Aylett, and Keith E. Hargrove, 35, of Richmond, are charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, armed burglary of a residence, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Hargrove faces two additional charges of discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Both men were indicted on Jan. 9 by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury.
The King William County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 100 block of Robin Lane around 11:51 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2019. Virginia State Police is assisted with the investigation and said a man entered the home and began shooting once he was inside. He then ran away on foot.
Police say 8-year-old Orlando Anderson Jr., who was known as “Scrappy,” died from his injuries.
Scrappy’s father and grandmother were inside the home at the time but were not injured.
Coleman is being held at Henrico County Jail and Hargrove is being held at the City of Richmond Jail, both without bond.
