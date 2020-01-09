Amtrak offering buy one, get one free ticket deal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amtrak is looking to make your early 2020 travel plans easier with its limited-time buy one, get one free promotion.
Tickets must be bought before Jan 13. to be eligible and the offer is valid for travel from Feb. 1, through June 12, with blackout dates on April 10, April 13 and May 22 through May 25.
Prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare when accessing the promotion on Amtrak’s website, or by using the discount code V605 when booking a trip.
