Virginia State Police launch trooper recruitment website

(WWBT) - Virginia State Police (VSP) launched a website in January to recruit future troopers.
The “first of its kind [website] for the Department and highlights the Virginia State Police mission, culture, Academy life and extensive career opportunities available to trooper-trainees,” a state police spokesperson said in an email.
VSP partnered with CapTech Consulting to create a user-friendly and informative website. It breaks down everything potential candidates need to know - from training, what it takes to become a trooper, academy life and career opportunities, benefits and more.
“This website has been a long-time coming and we recognize its vital importance towards attracting a new generation of diverse applicants to join the state police family,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “The site is mobile-friendly and highlights the multitude of unique career opportunities the Virginia State Police has to offer those interested in a law enforcement career.”
Starting salary for a new trooper entering the Virginia State Police Academy is $44,290. Not only do trooper-trainees earn a salary while training at the Academy, but also receive benefits including life insurance, health insurance, sick leave and paid vacation.
To visit the trooper recruitment website, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.