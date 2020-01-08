Two-vehicle crash on Route 360 involved a log truck, causes fuel leak

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A two-vehicle crash on Route 360 involving a log truck causes a fuel leak.
At approximately 5:40 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 360 and Chula Road.
The trooper’s investigation reveals Adam Corbin, 31, of Meherrin driving a 2011 International tractor hauling logs was traveling westbound on Route 360 when it entered the intersection and struck a 2016 Nissan Sentra.
The Sentra was attempting to make a left turn from southbound Route 604 to eastbound Route 360.
Corbin then went off the road into the median overturning and losing a load of logs into the eastbound lanes of Route 360.
As a result, there was a fuel leak.
The male driver and the female passenger of the Nissan were both wearing seatbelts.
The female passenger was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
Amelia Fire and Rescue and VDOT are assisting at the scene with the cleanup process, which has taken an extended period of time.
Corbin has been charged with failing to yield the right of way as the crash remains under investigation.
