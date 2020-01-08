Top issues in the 2020 Virginia legislative session

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia lawmakers are kicking off a 60-day legislative session with Democrats in full control for the first time in more than two decades.
Likely the most prominent debate this year will be on gun control, an area where Democrats have promised significant changes.
Virginia is also poised to become the decisive 38th state to approve the Equal Rights Amendment, a gender equality measure.
Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, is promising sweeping changes to the state’s criminal justice reforms that include decriminalizing marijuana, softening the penalties for people caught stealing smaller-dollar items and reducing the number of Virginians whose driver’s licenses are suspended.
