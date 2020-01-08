Sheriff declares Caroline County a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Caroline County’s sheriff has declared the county and the town of Bowling Green as a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
In a proclamation, Sheriff A. A. “Tony” Lippa, Jr. said he took an oath to support the United States Constitution, the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia and laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia, “insofar as they are constitutional.”
The declaration reads in part:
"NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT BE KNOWN that the Caroline County Sheriff hereby declares Caroline County and the Town of Bowling Green, Virginia, as a "Second Amendment Sanctuary”, and
That the Caroline County Sheriff hereby declares its intent to oppose any infringement on the right of lawabiding citizens to keep and bear arms using such legal means as may be expedient, including, without limitation, court action, and
That the Caroline County Sheriff hereby expresses his intent that public funds not be used to restrict the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Caroline County and the Town of Bowling Green, or to aid federal or state agencies in the restriction of said rights, and
The undersigned Caroline County Sheriff hereby declares Caroline County as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” on December 10, 2019 and the Town of Bowling Green as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” as set forth above was made on January 2, 2020.
Caroline County joins the growing number of localities in Virginia that have declared or passed resolutions in support of the Second Amendment.
The governor and attorney general have said those resolutions mean nothing legally because whatever laws are passed will still be enforced.
