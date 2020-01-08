Sen. Kaine urges passage of his war powers resolution

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As tensions escalate between the United States and Iran, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D - Virginia) is again urging the passage of his war powers resolution.
Kaine and Senator Dick Durbin (D - Illinois) introduced the resolution Friday, which would force the Senate to debate and vote on any further escalation of hostilities with Iran.
Kaine says it underscores that the Constitution allows only Congress, not the Executive Branch, to declare war, but does not prevent the U.S. from defending itself from an imminent attack.
“The question of whether the United States should be at war with Iran is a very different matter, and only Congress should decide that, and not the President,” said Sen. Kaine.
“Particularly in this case, the attack on Soleimani was undertaken on Iraqi soil, even though the Iraqi government objected and said, ‘Don’t turn our country into the venue where the U.S. and Iran are fighting a war and Iraqis are getting crushed in the process,’” Kaine added.
Kaine has pushed for greater Congressional oversight over Presidential use of military force during both the Trump and Obama administrations.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.