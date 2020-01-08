Search for driveway pavers who attempted to scam Henrico residents

Eulette wrote a check payable to a Robert Hicks for 6-grand thinking she had to pay something. Then she called a friend at a different company who said their driveway was a two thousand dollar job at the most. Eulette says, “He said $18-thousand dollars. Nope. He said that’s a scam. He said that’s a scam. That’s all I had to hear was that it was a scam.” The check bounced so the pavers returned to her home to get their money and she pounced. She scolded them saying, “Y’all are overcharging us. You are actually being criminal about what you’re doing. If that 6-thousand dollar check had cashed they would not have come back and finished the work. They would have been gone and I would have been stuck with a bigger mess than what they left out there”