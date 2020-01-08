Search for driveway pavers who attempted to scam Henrico residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re On Your Side tonight with a warning about some brazen driveway pavers trying to scam people out of thousands. Henrico police know about them and they’re working to catch them in the act so they can arrest them. These pavers have big heavy equipment and the right equipment to do the job. Their vehicles are unmarked. Homeowners are just blown away by the amount of money they’re trying to get from them.
Eulette Becoat was the first resident to call the On Your Side Investigators. She says, “It was so much money. Oh my God it was enough to make you sit down and cry.” The driveway pavers found her Dad cutting his grass just minding his own business. The leader approached him, said he had leftover asphalt from a job nearby and could do their driveway for a hundred bucks. Dad called his daughter and the crew went to work. Eulette says, “By the time I got here they had already scraped out the driveway. They weren’t joking. they were moving fast. they 5 or 6 people in the driveway just scraping. moving out gravel.”
She says they finished the shortest side of the driveway and started talking price to pave the rest. She adds, “He said you have 19-hundred square feet. $9 dollars per square feet. You do the calculations. That’s 18-thousand dollars. .I looked at him, I said do you think we have $18-thousand dollars to put in a driveway? Well Ma’am you already have 85- hundred already laid down. We just won’t do the rest of it. I said I don’t want half my driveway done. Oh My God they were terrible. The leader cut the price from $18,000.00 to $9,000.00. Eulette says, "I didn’t have $9,000.00. I had no thousand dollars to give them for a driveway. Right here at Christmas time, you’re talking all this kind of money for a driveway.”
Eulette wrote a check payable to a Robert Hicks for 6-grand thinking she had to pay something. Then she called a friend at a different company who said their driveway was a two thousand dollar job at the most. Eulette says, “He said $18-thousand dollars. Nope. He said that’s a scam. He said that’s a scam. That’s all I had to hear was that it was a scam.” The check bounced so the pavers returned to her home to get their money and she pounced. She scolded them saying, “Y’all are overcharging us. You are actually being criminal about what you’re doing. If that 6-thousand dollar check had cashed they would not have come back and finished the work. They would have been gone and I would have been stuck with a bigger mess than what they left out there”
The pavers dug up what they put down and left a pile of asphalt. Eulette hired a different company to do the job right and was charged $13,000.00 dollars. She says, “The first thing he did was measure the driveway. We have 760 square feet. 760 square feet is our driveway. This man said 1900 square feet.”
The pavers then leave her house and find another victim blocks away. But, they didn’t know, the new target has surveillance cameras trained on his driveway. Homeowner Terry Howell walks over to find out why they’re on his property. He says, “I told them to leave." Terry says he agreed to pave just a small section for a couple of hundred dollars. He says only one guy showed up at his house initially. He says, “One person and within an hour, I’ve got the biggest mess you’ve ever seen. One person and then 20 minutes later a million dollar worth of equipment showed up at my house.”
When it appeared that the pavers intended to pave his whole driveway, Terry stopped them. He says, “They dumped the hopper right here in the middle of the driveway. Thank goodness I had my sister and my girlfriend here and they helped me flatten it out some. The pile was this high.” The lead guy demanded $5,500.00 for what they had already done. Terry refused to pay and says they retaliated using their equipment. He says, “He turned the paving machine around and started doing figure eights on it and digging it back up. I’m left with a mess. A big mess that has to be gotten up. You can’t drive on it.”
He got perfect pictures of the pavers, clear faces and their trucks and now so do Henrico Police Detectives. Terry says, “Going to court that will be my hallmark. I’ll take and shovel up every piece of this stuff myself to see them in court.”
We’re told a third person in Henrico had an encounter with these guys. A woman supposedly just wanted an estimate. By the time it was over, the pavers were demanding $9,000.00 dollars. She wrote a check for three grand but got her bank to stop payment after they left. NBC 12 will stay on top of this and let you know when anything happens.
