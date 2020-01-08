One dead, three others injured after a two-vehicle crash

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Fauquier County.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper T. Green is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Fauquier County.
The crash happened at 12:56 p.m. on John Marshall Highway east of Carrington Road.
A 2001 GMC Savannah was traveling east on John Marshall Highway when the driver lost control, crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with a westbound Fauquier County school bus.
The driver of the GMC, a 71-year-old male suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital. He was wearing a seat-belt.
The 48-year-old male passenger of the GMC died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the school bus, a 59-year old female of Warrenton, Virginia suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Hospital. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The 68-year-old passenger of the school bus suffered minor injuries and was transported to Fauquier Hospital. Another adult passenger on the bus was uninjured.
Slick road conditions were factors in the crash
The crash remains under investigation.
