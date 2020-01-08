No. 18 Virginia Falls at Boston College 60-53

Virginia’s Braxton Key had 12 of his team-high 16 points in the first half

No. 18 Virginia Falls at Boston College 60-53
UVa loses at Boston College (Source: wvir)
By Marty Hudtloff | January 7, 2020 at 9:51 PM EST - Updated January 8 at 9:09 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia basketball team had its 11-game ACC regular season win streak snapped Tuesday night in Chesnut Hill with a 60-53 loss to Boston College.

Boston College’s Jared Hamilton hit a three-pointer in the final minute to break a 53-53 tie to propell the Eagles to the win.

Virginia’s Braxton Key had 12 of his team-high 16 points in the first half.

Kihei Clark had 12 points and Kody Stattmann had a season-high 11 points.

Virginia, which trailed 30-26 at halftime, trailed by as many as 12 points in the second half before taking the lead at 48-45 with just under seven minutes left.

Boston College and Virginia now both have records of 3-1 in the ACC.

Virginia’s next game is Saturday at home against Syracuse.

Team Notes

• The loss ended Virginia’s six-game winning streak vs. Boston College

• UVA fell to 0-3 when trailing at the half (30-25)

• UVA went on a 20-3 second-half run to gain a 50-45 lead

• The Cavaliers shot 9 of 26, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range, in the first half

• UVA tied a season low with 32.7 percent shooting (17 of 52)

• UVA’s three 3-pointers were its second fewest this season (2 vs. UMass)

• UVA outrebounded Boston College 33-31

Series Notes

• Virginia is 15-8 all-time vs. Boston College, including an 11-8 ACC mark, in the series that dates back to 1971-72

• UVA is 4-5 against Boston College in Chestnut Hill

• UVA has limited BC to 58 or fewer points in each of the previous five meetings

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 9-5 all-time against Boston College

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.