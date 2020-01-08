News to Know for Jan. 8: Scrape alert for icy conditions; Numerous schools closed or delayed; Iran strikes back at the U.S.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An icy start to your Wednesday may require some scraping!
Luckily, Andrew says it will be mostly sunny and breezy after the morning commute.
Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, Spotsylvania and Stafford County schools are CLOSED today. Buckingham, Caroline, Essex and Goochland are opening on a two-hour delay.
Major overnight developments after Iran fires more than a dozen missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq for killing a top Revolutionary Guard commander, calling it revenge for the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike.
U.S. officials say Iran fired a series of ballistic missiles Tuesday at two military bases in Iraq housing American troops. There were no immediate reports of U.S. casualties. The Iraqi military said Wednesday there were no casualties among its troops.
President Donald Trump plans to address the nation this morning - NBC12 will stream it live on all our digital platforms.
Hours after the attack, a Boeing 737 from Ukraine crashed after takeoff, killing more than 170 people on board.
Ukraine’s foreign minister says Iranian, Canadian, Ukrainian, Swedish, Afghan, British and German nationals were among those killed in Wednesday’s crash.
In just a few hours, Virginia lawmakers will kick off a 60-day legislative session with Democrats in full control for the first time in more than two decades.
Likely the most prominent debate this year will be on gun control, an area where Democrats have promised significant changes.
Virginia is also poised to become the decisive 38th state to approve the Equal Rights Amendment, a gender equality measure.
Heather Sullivan will have live reports on NBC12 all evening long.
In other Richmond news today, you are invited to voice your opinion about the Navy Hill project.
This comes after City Council’s Navy Hill Commission found the project could pose a risk to the city’s General Fund and school system.
Council is expected to make a final decision on the Navy Hill project in February.To learn more about it, head to tonight’s meeting at 6 at Binford Middle School.
Three people are displaced after a house fire in Henrico.
The fire happened around 10:30 p.m. on La France Road, officials say. Crews arrived to find a small fire contained to one room.
Also new overnight, Chesterfield school and county leaders have approved construction plans for a new elementary school.
The school will be built in the Magnolia Green area.
Parents can attend a community meeting next Wednesday night at Winterpock Elementary School to hear construction plans.
The new Whole Foods Market in Richmond is set to open its doors at the end of January, bringing 165 new jobs for the city.
The store, located at 2024 West Broad Street, officially opens on Jan. 30 at 9 a.m.
