News to Know for Jan. 8: Scrape alert for icy conditions; Numerous schools closed or delayed; Iran strikes back at the U.S.

Closings and Delays
January 8, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An icy start to your Wednesday may require some scraping!

Luckily, Andrew says it will be mostly sunny and breezy after the morning commute.

A frosty start to Wednesday

School closings and delays

Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, Spotsylvania and Stafford County schools are CLOSED today. Buckingham, Caroline, Essex and Goochland are opening on a two-hour delay.

See the full list here.

Iran Strikes Back at U.S.

Major overnight developments after Iran fires more than a dozen missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq for killing a top Revolutionary Guard commander, calling it revenge for the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike.

U.S. officials say Iran fired a series of ballistic missiles Tuesday at two military bases in Iraq housing American troops. There were no immediate reports of U.S. casualties. The Iraqi military said Wednesday there were no casualties among its troops.

Trump tweets 'all is well' after Iran missile attack

President Donald Trump plans to address the nation this morning - NBC12 will stream it live on all our digital platforms.

Plane Crashes in Iran

Hours after the attack, a Boeing 737 from Ukraine crashed after takeoff, killing more than 170 people on board.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in farmland near the Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, Iran.
Ukraine’s foreign minister says Iranian, Canadian, Ukrainian, Swedish, Afghan, British and German nationals were among those killed in Wednesday’s crash.

Virginia Legislative Session Starts

In just a few hours, Virginia lawmakers will kick off a 60-day legislative session with Democrats in full control for the first time in more than two decades.

Likely the most prominent debate this year will be on gun control, an area where Democrats have promised significant changes.

Virginia is also poised to become the decisive 38th state to approve the Equal Rights Amendment, a gender equality measure.

Heather Sullivan will have live reports on NBC12 all evening long.

Navy Hill Public Meeting

In other Richmond news today, you are invited to voice your opinion about the Navy Hill project.

A rendering of part of the proposed Navy Hill development.
This comes after City Council’s Navy Hill Commission found the project could pose a risk to the city’s General Fund and school system.

Council is expected to make a final decision on the Navy Hill project in February.To learn more about it, head to tonight’s meeting at 6 at Binford Middle School.

Henrico House Fire

Three people are displaced after a house fire in Henrico.

A small fire displaced a family of three.
The fire happened around 10:30 p.m. on La France Road, officials say. Crews arrived to find a small fire contained to one room.

New Chesterfield School Approved

Also new overnight, Chesterfield school and county leaders have approved construction plans for a new elementary school.

The school will be built in the Magnolia Green area.

Parents can attend a community meeting next Wednesday night at Winterpock Elementary School to hear construction plans.

Whole Foods Coming to Richmond

The new Whole Foods Market in Richmond is set to open its doors at the end of January, bringing 165 new jobs for the city.

The new Whole Foods Market in Richmond is set to open its doors at the end of January.
The store, located at 2024 West Broad Street, officially opens on Jan. 30 at 9 a.m.

The opening comes with some deals for customers. Check them out here.

Final Thought

“I find that the harder I work, the more luck I seem to have.” – Thomas Jefferson

