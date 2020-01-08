Local wildlife expert reacts to Australia wildfires

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As wildfires continue to rage across Australia, scientists estimate nearly 1 billion animals have been affected.
“It’s having such an ecological impact,” explained Melissa Stanley with the Richmond Wildlife Center. “From the insects to the larger animals like the kangaroos, all of them have a place in nature.”
Through working in a zoo in the past, Stanley has cared for koalas and kangaroos. She says even the animals that initially survive the fires have a difficult road to recovery.
“Dealing with burn patients in animals is much more difficult, they tend not to survive those injuries,” said Stanley.
Scientists worry that ecosystems could be permanently altered which Stanley says will make it hard for animals and insects to survive.
“Before you even talk about building up the animal population, the land has to be one in which something can survive off of," explained Stanley. “So you’ve got to have your insects, you’ve got to have your vegetation and it’s going to take a long time for that all to come back. You’re left with all these animals in hospitals and sanctuaries and wildlife centers that have no where to go because the land can’t support them.”
Stanley says it is hard for her to watch and read reports about the animals and people killed and environment destroyed by the fires. She says its hard for her “to not want to go and help.”
For those who want to help, Stanley says there are more ways than sending monetary donations, that can make a huge difference.
“Call out to Australia, to the sanctuaries treating these burn victims and find out exactly what items they need and use your money to send them stuff right away," she explained.
If you want to send monetary donations, there are reputable organizations raising money to help in the midst of devastation, you can learn more here.
