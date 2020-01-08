Liberty looks to extend streak vs North Alabama

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Lions are led by their sophomore duo of Christian Agnew and Jamari Blackmon. Agnew is averaging 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while Blackmon is putting up 12.3 points per game. The Flames have been led by seniors Caleb Homesley and Scottie James, who have combined to score 22 points per outing.ACCURATE AGNEW: Agnew has connected on 34.1 percent of the 44 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last five games. He's also made 63.4 percent of his foul shots this season.