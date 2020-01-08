Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

VIRGINIA LEGISLATURE-DEMOCRATIC TAKEOVER
Newly empowered Virginia Democrats promise 'action'
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An increasingly diverse Virginia General Assembly is set to convene Wednesday, led for the first time in more than two decades by Democrats who are promising to enact a litany of changes. In the weeks since Democrats retook control of the state House and Senate, they have laid out an ambitious agenda. It includes high-profile issues Republicans thwarted for years, including gun control measures and criminal justice reforms. They have also pledged to ease restrictions on abortion access and raise the minimum wage. Lawmakers also will be tasked with passing a two-year state budget during the 60-day session.
VIRGINIA LEGISLATURE-DEMOCRATIC TAKEOVER-GLANCE
Top issues in the 2020 Virginia legislative session
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are kicking off a 60-day legislative session with Democrats in full control for the first time in more than two decades. Likely the most prominent debate this year will be on gun control, an area where Democrats have promised significant changes. Virginia is also poised to become the decisive 38th state to approve the Equal Rights Amendment, a gender equality measure. Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, is promising sweeping changes to the state’s criminal justice reforms that include decriminalizing marijuana, softening the penalties for people caught stealing smaller-dollar items and reducing the number of Virginians whose driver’s licenses are suspended.
BLOOMBERG-VIRGINIA GUNS
Bloomberg, Northam push back on gun law 'misinformation'
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg is voicing support for enacting new gun regulations in Virginia a few months after groups he backs spent millions of dollars helping Democrats win full control of state government. But the former New York City mayor said confiscating the military-style assault rifles already in circulation would be unworkable. Meanwhile Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he has no plans to confiscate guns or cut electricity to gun owners who refuse. The men's comments at separate events Tuesday came as Virginia's new Democratic legislative majority prepares to take up a series of gun-control measures that has prompted massive pushback.
PIPELINE PROTEST-COMPRESSOR STATION
Court tosses permit for Atlantic Coast Pipeline station
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has thrown out a permit needed in Virginia by developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. A three-judge panel from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the permit for a natural gas compressor station on Tuesday. The station has been proposed for Union Hill, an unincorporated community founded by freed slaves after the Civil War. Opponents say state officials and lead developer Dominion Energy have not carefully considered the station's potential health effects on the community. Dominion has said it would have more air control monitoring than any other station in the country.
AP-VA-CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS VANDALIZED-RICHMOND
2 Confederate monuments in Richmond have been vandalized
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two Confederate monuments were vandalized in Virginia's capital city. Richmond police said Tuesday that they are investigating. WWBT reports that a Jefferson Davis monument was spray-painted with the phrase “This is Racist.” Davis was the president of the Confederacy, which had its capital in Richmond. A Stonewall Jackson monument was spray-painted with the phrase “God is Gay.” Jackson was a Confederate general. The vandalism comes the day after Richmond's City Council voted to ask Virginia's General Assembly to have power over the monuments. Some cities in the state have tried to move Confederate monuments but a state law has blocked their efforts.
AP-US-EQUAL-RIGHTS-AMENDMENT-LAWSUIT-1ST-LD-WRITETHRU
Lawsuit seeks to ease adoption of Equal Rights Amendment
BOSTON (AP) — Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment have filed a federal lawsuit in Massachusetts aimed at clearing a legal path for the long-delayed constitutional amendment. Virginia is poised to become the decisive 38th state to back the measure. But the process could hit some snags, including a lawsuit filed by Alabama, Louisiana and South Dakota seeking to block its adoption even if Virginia approves it. The lawsuit filed in Massachusetts argues the amendment must be added to the Constitution once Virginia approves it. One issue is a measure passed Congress in 1972 creating a 1979 ratification deadline later extended to 1982.
CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS
Richmond asks Assembly for control over Confederate statues
RICHMOND (AP) — Virginia's capital city has voted to ask the General Assembly for local control over Confederate monuments on city-owned land. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Richmond City Council voted 6-2 at a special meeting on Monday. Richmond has a prominent display of Confederate statues and has long debated whether to remove or alter them. State law prohibits local governments from moving or changing such memorials. But some proponents believe there's potential the law could change now that Democrats control the Assembly, which convenes again on Wednesday. Opponents of the resolution said their constituents would rather the city focus on other priorities.
AP-DC-POLICE SHOOTING-JUDGEMENT
Family of teen fatally shot by officer gets $3.65 million
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia jury has awarded a multi-million dollar verdict to the family of a teenager fatally shot by a policeman in 2014. The Washington Post reports that a civil trial concluded last month in Loudoun County with a $3.65 million judgment against officer Timothy Hood. He was an officer in the Purcellville police department when he responded to a call about a suicidal teen armed with a knife in May 2014. Hood was cleared of wrongdoing in a state police investigation but the family of Christian Sierra filed a civil lawsuit. A seven-person jury found Hood liable for battery. He is appealing.