Death investigation underway in area of Huguenot Bridge

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway in the area of Huguenot Bridge near the Henrico and Richmond line.
Drivers may notice an increased police and fire crew presence in the area.
Police were called for the report of an unoccupied SUV parked in the middle of the bridge around 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 7.
“Police, fire, and EMS first responders from Richmond City, Henrico, and Hanover Counties are working together to canvass the area,” police said in a release.
Officials said they found the body of a woman in the James River on Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone driving along the bridge last night is asked to call police at 804.501.5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780.1000.
