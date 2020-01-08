Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jared Hamilton hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 37 seconds left and added a pair of free throws to clinch it as Boston College beat No. 18 Virginia 60-53. It was the first Atlantic Coast Conference loss of the season for the defending national champions. Jay Heath scored 17 for the Eagles, who had not beaten Virginia since 2013. It was BC's first win over a ranked team since a victory over No. 11 Florida State last January. Braxton Key scored 16 points with eight rebounds for the Cavaliers, who have lost two of their last four games.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 20 points, and No. 12 Maryland used an unyielding defensive performance to defeat 11th-ranked Ohio State 67-55 Tuesday night and remain unbeaten at home. Jalen Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Terrapins, who have won three straight. Maryland went up by 10 on a 3-pointer by Cowan with 12:58 left and cruised to the finish. Ohio State shot a miserable 31 percent, went 5 for 27 from 3-point range and committed 14 turnovers. Kaleb Wesson led the Buckeyes with 15 points.
WASHINGTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie and Alex Ovechkin each scored two goals in the Washington Capitals' 6-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. It was the third straight win for Washington and Ottawa's fifth straight defeat. Ovechkin is now tied for 11th place on the NHL all-time goals list with 684. Oshie has three two-goal games. Artem Anisimov scored the first goal of the game for Ottawa in the first period, and then Washington scored six straight. Craig Anderson allowed five goals before he was pulled in favor of Marcus Hogberg, who allowed Ovechkin's second goal.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Mark Andrews has proven to be quite a catch for the Baltimore Ravens. Following a modest rookie season, Andrews led the Ravens this year with 64 catches, 852 yards receiving and 10 touchdown receptions. He also earned an invitation to the Pro Bowl and is one big reason why Baltimore will bring a 12-game winning streak into its playoff opener Saturday night against the Tennessee Titans. The Ravens are known for their ability to run, but when they pass Andrews is usually the primary target of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Andrews was targeted 98 times this season, 27 more than runner-up Marquise Brown and at least twice as often as anyone else.