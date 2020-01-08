Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Mark Andrews has proven to be quite a catch for the Baltimore Ravens. Following a modest rookie season, Andrews led the Ravens this year with 64 catches, 852 yards receiving and 10 touchdown receptions. He also earned an invitation to the Pro Bowl and is one big reason why Baltimore will bring a 12-game winning streak into its playoff opener Saturday night against the Tennessee Titans. The Ravens are known for their ability to run, but when they pass Andrews is usually the primary target of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Andrews was targeted 98 times this season, 27 more than runner-up Marquise Brown and at least twice as often as anyone else.